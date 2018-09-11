YSU coach serving 5-day suspension in domestic violence case
YOUNGSTOWN — A Youngstown State University assistant football coach is serving a five-day unpaid suspension following an internal investigation into alleged domestic violence.
The conditions of his continued employment say co-defensive coordinator Richard McNutt is to serve unpaid suspension from Monday through Saturday.
During this time McNutt will participate in training, programming and professional development per the University Assistance Program.
