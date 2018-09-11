Youngstown man wounded in South Side shooting


September 11, 2018 at 9:30a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 29-year-old man was shot several times about 6:35 p.m. Monday while he was walking in the parking lot of an empty 2649 Glenwood Ave. store.

The man has been very uncooperative, police said.

The victim is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000