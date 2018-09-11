Youngstown man wounded in South Side shooting
YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 29-year-old man was shot several times about 6:35 p.m. Monday while he was walking in the parking lot of an empty 2649 Glenwood Ave. store.
The man has been very uncooperative, police said.
The victim is being treated at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
