Woman’s body found in home freezer; husband dead at motel
Associated Press
MARYSVILLE, OHIO
Police say they found the body of an Ohio woman hidden in a basement freezer and then discovered her husband dead at a motel the next day.
Authorities haven’t released details about how Diana and Kenneth West died.
Marysville police say that 47-year-old Kenneth West was being sought in connection with the discovery of his wife’s body before he was found dead.
Police investigating the 68-year-old woman’s death confirmed that a firearm and a vehicle were recovered at a Columbus motel where her husband’s body was found Sunday.
Police went to the couple’s home Saturday after a concerned relative asked police to check on her well-being. An autopsy is planned.
