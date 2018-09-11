Weathersfield trustees meet tonight


September 11, 2018 at 2:21p.m.

MINERAL RIDGE — Weathersfield Township trustees will meet at 7 p.m. tonight at the administration building, 1451 Prospect St.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000