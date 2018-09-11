US Rep. Tim Ryan to attend 9/11 service tonight in Vienna
VIENNA — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will attend and deliver brief remarks at the Vienna Township 9/11 memorial service at 6 p.m. today at the township fire station 833 Youngstown-Kingsville Road.
