US Rep. Tim Ryan to attend 9/11 service tonight in Vienna


September 11, 2018 at 12:08p.m.

VIENNA — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, will attend and deliver brief remarks at the Vienna Township 9/11 memorial service at 6 p.m. today at the township fire station 833 Youngstown-Kingsville Road.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000