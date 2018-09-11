TJX injunction hearing underway in Warren
WARREN — Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court today is hearing witness testimony and closing arguments in a lawsuit related to a proposed HomeGoods distribution center in Lordstown.
The lawsuit, filed by two dozen village residents, challenges the constitutionality of a state law that expedited a referendum on zone changes Lordstown village council approved for the project. The referendum took place last month and passed by a large majority.
Judge Kontos previously denied the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary restraining order on the project. Today’s hearing is in regard to requests for a declaratory judgment and permanent injunction.
The plaintiffs’ counsel so far has called three village residents and Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill as witnesses.
A ruling is not expected today.
HomeGoods plans to build a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center on a 290-acre site on Hallock Young and Ellsworth Bailey roads.
