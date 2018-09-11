Pittsburgh man who threatened Struthers cops on Facebook gets probation
YOUNGSTOWN — A Pittsburgh man who threatened Struthers police on Facebook Live earlier this summer was sentenced to probation today after he apologized to the officers and the department, also on Facebook Live.
Marvin Ostrom, 24, received the sentence, which was recommended by prosecutors and defense attorneys, from Visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Ostrom had earlier pleaded guilty to a bill of information charging him with two counts of attempted retaliation, a felony.
He served 33 days in the county jail before posting his apology Aug. 9. Prosecutors said if Ostrom apologized, they would recommend probation. The police department and the officers involved were also consulted before the offer was made.
Ostrom was upset because police were impounding his car after a July traffic stop, which was when he went on Facebook Live and threatened the two officers, their families and the department.
For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
