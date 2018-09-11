Philly Steak products recalled due to possible listeria contamination

WASHINGTON — CTI Foods LLC, an Owingsville, Ky., establishment, is recalling approximately 6,720 pounds of ready-to-eat Philly Beef Steak products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The RTE Philly Beef Steak products were produced on Aug. 9. The following products are subject to recall are 672 cardboard cases labeled Classic Sysco having a net weight of 10 pounds. The cardboard cases contain four 2.5-pound bags of product.

Both the box and the bags are labeled FULLY COOKED PHILLY BEEF STEAK SLICED Caramel Color Added with a package code of 4887097.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number EST. 19085 inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a food service warehouse in Hamilton, Ohio, and were further distributed to food service locations.

The problem was discovered on Sept. 7 when the establishment received results from their laboratory that four finished product samples from their Aug. 9 production were potentially positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.