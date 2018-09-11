Ohio police: Men force woman to drive, shoot her with flare gun
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Ohio are searching for six men who they say got into a woman’s car, directed her to drive and then shot her in the face with a flare gun.
WTOL-TV reports the incident happened Monday evening in Toledo. Authorities say the six suspects got into the woman’s car while she was stopped at a gas station. Police say the men directed the woman to drive to a location before they got out.
Authorities say one of the suspects shot the woman in the face with a flare gun before fleeing.
The woman drove herself to an area hospital. Police say she sustained serious burns to her face. No arrests have been made.
