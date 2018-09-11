Ohio man admits role in multistate heroin distribution

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for his role in a heroin-distribution ring that stretched into Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Federal prosecutors say Michael Miller, 39, of Cincinnati admitted in court his association with Olga Lidia Sandoval, an Attleboro, Mass., woman, who supplied him with heroin that he sold in Ohio.

They say Sandoval's family was shipping large amounts of the drug to her from Guatemala through Mexico and into Rhode Island.

Miller pleaded guilty in May to charges that included conspiracy to distribute heroin. He was sentenced today.

Sandoval pleaded guilty a year earlier to conspiracy and drug possession charges and is currently serving a seven-year federal sentence.