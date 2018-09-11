ODOT proposing another intersection change in Howland


September 11, 2018 at 10:06a.m.

HOWLAND — Ohio Department of Transportation is proposing another change to the road system in Howland, this one allowing motorists eastbound on state Route 82 to turn left toward Howland High School when they exit at East Market Street.

Currently, drivers can exit only to the right toward Warren.

Construction of this $801,500 project is expected to begin in the spring, unlike three proposed Howland intersection changes and a state Route 46 project discussed at Howland High School last week that are planned for 2023 through 2025.

