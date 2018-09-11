New Dollar General

WARREN

A new Dollar General along North River Road is open for business.

The new location, at 4680 North River Road, is set for a ceremonial grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday, which will feature special deals and prizes.

The first 50 adults shoppers that day will receive $10 gift cards. The first 200 will go home with Dollar General tote bags and product samples.

Dollar General stores typically employ up to 10 people, according to the release. To apply, visit the “Career” page on DollarGeneral.com.

New GetGo to open

NILES

A new GetGo and Cafe Market will open Wednesday at 1330 Youngstown-Warren Road, according to a news release.

The grand opening celebration, featuring a ceremonial sandwich-cutting by Giant Eagle corporate employees and Niles Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz, will start at 3:30 p.m.

The Niles McKinley High School boys’ and girls’ soccer teams will compete in a sub-building contest, with each team receiving a donation from GetGo.

From Wednesday through Sunday, $1 from every sub purchase will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown.

Trial begins in $10B lawsuit against VW

FRANKFURT, Germany

Trial proceedings have begun in the lawsuit brought against Volkswagen by investors alleging the company did not give them timely notice of its scandal over cars rigged to cheat on diesel emissions tests.

Investors are seeking almost $10.4 billion, saying Volkswagen didn’t give them the information they needed to decide what to do with their shares before the scandal became public. The U.S. Environmental Protection agency accused Volkswagen in September 2015 of manipulating diesel emissions, sending the shares sharply lower.

Taliban attack on Afghan forces kills 52

KABUL, Afghanistan

Taliban insurgents launched separate attacks on Afghan security forces in the country’s north, killing at least 52, provincial officials said Monday.

Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, head of the provincial council in Kunduz province, said at least 13 security forces were killed and 15 others wounded in an attack on a checkpoint they were manning in Dashti Archi district. The firefight began late Sunday and continued into Monday morning.

Witness: 18 dead after explosion at gas depot in Nigeria

WARRI, Nigeria

A gas depot exploded in central Nigeria, killing 18 people and leaving some burned beyond recognition, a witness said Monday.

More than 40 other people had burns after the blast in Lafia, the capital of Nasarawa state, taxi driver Yakubu Charles told The Associated Press. He said he helped to evacuate victims after more than a dozen occupied vehicles were set on fire. Victims had to be taken to hospitals on motorbikes as no ambulances were available, he said.

Both the Nigeria Police Force and Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed the blast but declined to give a number of casualties.

