Mayor to announce new anti-dumping initiative in Youngstown



Published September 11, 2018 at 3:20 p.m.
Updated September 11, 2018 at 3:40 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Mayor Jamael Tito Brown is set to announce Wednesday the demolition of an illegal dumping site at 1568 Forest Glen Ave., according to a news release.

Mayor Brown will also announce a new partnership with Community Corrections Association to oversee the site’s cleanup and litter removal in the city.

The partnership creates an additional crew to help “end illegal dumping” in Youngstown, the release states.

To report illegal dumping, contact Litter Control at 330-744-7526 or LitterControl@YoungstownOhio.gov.

