Struthers man gets three years on probation violation
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A Struthers man who avoided incarceration earlier this year will spend three years in prison after he violated his probation by failing a random drug test.
In June, Joey Seaman, 37, received five years’ probation from Judge Maureen A. Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
He had been indicted on a slew of charges after his ex-girlfriend told police Seaman entered her home, took her cellphone so she couldn’t call police, then beat and attempted to rape her.
The victim had a change of heart before his sentencing when she asked the judge to keep Seaman out of prison.
He ultimately pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, menacing by stalking and misdemeanor assault.
Jennifer McLaughlin, an assistant county prosecutor, told the court Seaman had “sweet-talked” the victim to get her to back off recommending prison time.
The three-year sentence Judge Sweeney imposed Monday on the probation violation is the maximum associated with the burglary charge.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 10, 2018 12:28 p.m.
Man gets 3 years after violating his probation
- June 21, 2017 midnight
Assault suspect arrested again for breaking into house of alleged victim
- February 22, 2017 8:48 p.m.
Man arraigned on several felony charges
- June 20, 2017 2:11 p.m.
Youngstown suspect arrested again for breaking into house of alleged victim
- September 10, 2018 10:40 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING TUESDAY
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.