Struthers man gets three years on probation violation

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Struthers man who avoided incarceration earlier this year will spend three years in prison after he violated his probation by failing a random drug test.

In June, Joey Seaman, 37, received five years’ probation from Judge Maureen A. Sweeney in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

He had been indicted on a slew of charges after his ex-girlfriend told police Seaman entered her home, took her cellphone so she couldn’t call police, then beat and attempted to rape her.

The victim had a change of heart before his sentencing when she asked the judge to keep Seaman out of prison.

He ultimately pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, menacing by stalking and misdemeanor assault.

Jennifer McLaughlin, an assistant county prosecutor, told the court Seaman had “sweet-talked” the victim to get her to back off recommending prison time.

The three-year sentence Judge Sweeney imposed Monday on the probation violation is the maximum associated with the burglary charge.