HomeGoods hearing

WARREN

An injunction hearing regarding a proposed HomeGoods distribution center in Lordstown is scheduled for 10 a.m. today before Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

A lawsuit challenging House Bill 292, which expedited a referendum on zone changes that were approved for the project, was filed by numerous Lordstown residents. Judge Kontos previously denied the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary restraining order on the project. He will hear final arguments today on whether to approve or deny a permanent injunction.

‘Brainfood’ guests

YOUNGSTOWN

These guests are scheduled to appear from 8 a.m. to noon today on Louie B. Free’s “Brainfood from the Heartland” internet radio broadcast heard on Vindy Talk Radio.

They are city Councilwoman Lauren McNally, D-5th; Rob Kearns, Chaney High School principal; and Sara Coinin of Frisky Ferrets, Fuzzies & Feathered Friends Rescue & Sanctuary, who also will discuss her work with the organization Be My Eyes, whose goal is to make the world more accessible to people who are blind or have a low level of vision.

Also, the host will talk about the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City, the Pentagon and in western Pennsylvania, and Bogdan Dzakovic returns. He is a former undercover security agent on the Federal Aviation Administration’s elite Red Team, a Transportation Security Administration employee, and author of “Fortress of Deceit: The Story of a 9/11 Whistleblower.”

YMCA health fair

YOUNGSTOWN

The Central YMCA in downtown Youngstown, 17 N. Champion St., will host its annual health fair from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19.

The event is free. With more than 40 vendors participating in the health fair, and screenings available throughout the day, participants will have full access to solicit advice and gain insight to improving their lives, the YMCA said in a news release.

