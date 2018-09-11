Hermitage, Pa., Levin store has ribbon-cutting Sept. 22-23

HERMITAGE, PA. — Levin Furniture will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its new 42,000-square-foot store at 1340 N. Hermitage Road, at 9 a.m. Sept. 22-23.

Guests can register for door prizes and enjoy music and refreshments to celebrate the grand opening.

Levin Furniture executives and city officials will attend.

“We’re inviting everyone in Youngstown to stop by, tour our new Hermitage showroom and experience Levin Furniture firsthand,” said Chris Pelcher, Levin Furniture vice president.

The new store will employ 22 associates.

The showroom in Hermitage will carry name brands including Flexsteel and La-Z-Boy.

Levin Furniture acquired three Goldsteins Furniture stores in the Youngstown market in May.

The Boardman showroom opened last month, and the Niles showroom is slated to open in late October.

Guests at any of the three opening events will have the chance to register to win a $5,000 Levin Furniture shopping spree.