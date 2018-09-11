Feds reject Warren company's request to acquire CSX rail line
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Surface Transportation Board has rejected the request by the owners of the former RG Steel property south of Warren to acquire the former CSX rail line that runs from Niles to Newton Falls past the mill.
BDM Warren Steel Holdings said it wanted to acquire the line so the former RG property would be more conducive to re-use by whatever entity might purchase the former mill site.
In an Aug. 30 decision, the board said the offer given by BDM was filed late, did not include proof that 10 percent of the proposed purchase price has been placed in escrow, did not contain proof there is a continued need for rail service and lacked “basic contact information” for BDM.
Still open is the possibility the Trumbull County MetroParks will be granted access to the line to construct the final phase of the Western Reserve Greenway hike and bike trail.
