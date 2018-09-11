DEMOGRAPHIC DATA
Per-capita income
YearAccurateFlawed
2017N/A$17,680
2016$17,680$17,331
2015$17,331$17,079
2014$17,079$16,939
2013$16,939$16,704
2012$16,704$16,442
2011$16,442$16,571
2010$16,571$28,768
2009$17,826$28,768
2008$16,842$28,768
Sources: U.S. Census data, 5-year estimates (2009-16) and 3-year estimates (2007 and 2008), 2017 Warren audit
