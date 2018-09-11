DEMOGRAPHIC DATA


September 11, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

DEMOGRAPHIC DATA

Per-capita income

YearAccurateFlawed

2017N/A$17,680

2016$17,680$17,331

2015$17,331$17,079

2014$17,079$16,939

2013$16,939$16,704

2012$16,704$16,442

2011$16,442$16,571

2010$16,571$28,768

2009$17,826$28,768

2008$16,842$28,768

Sources: U.S. Census data, 5-year estimates (2009-16) and 3-year estimates (2007 and 2008), 2017 Warren audit

