Chief of CBS resigns after new allegations of sexual misconduct

NEW YORK

CBS Chief Les Moonves resigned Sunday night, just hours after six more women accused the veteran television executive of sexual misconduct.

The resignation is effective immediately, CBS said in a statement posted on its website Sunday night.

The New Yorker magazine reported the latest allegations included Moonves forcing women to perform oral sex and retaliating when advances were turned away. Moonves acknowledged relations with three of the women but said they were consensual, adding he had never used his position to hurt the careers of women.

The network didn’t address the allegations directly, but said Moonves will donate $20 million to one or more organizations that support the (hash)MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace.

Authorities: Dallas officer arrested on manslaughter warrant

DALLAS

A white Dallas police officer was arrested Sunday on a manslaughter charge in the off-duty shooting of a black man who was her neighbor, Texas authorities said.

Officer Amber Guyger was booked into the Kaufman County Jail, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release. The department said the investigation is ongoing and that no additional information was available.

A jail employee said Guyger was released on bond. Online records initially showed Guyger was in custody at the jail, but later she was not listed on the jail inmate roster.

Guyger fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean on Thursday at Jean’s apartment. Lawyers for Jean’s family had been calling for Guyger’s arrest, saying the fact that she had remained free days after the shooting showed she was receiving favorable treatment. They held a news conference Sunday night, shortly before the arrest was announced, making another plea for the officer to be taken into custody and saying their team had presented new evidence — a witness and video footage — to prosecutors. They didn’t provide details.

Average US price of gas at $2.91 per gallon

LOS ANGELES

U.S. gas prices remained steady over the past two weeks, and an analyst says the pump price may start to drop later this month.

Trilby Lundberg says the average price of regular-grade gas as of Friday was $2.91 per gallon.

In California, however, the average was $3.63 per gallon, up 3 cents from two weeks ago.

In Ohio, Sunday’s average price was $2.75. The average price for the Youngstown/Warren area was $2.67.

Consumers may see prices fall 2 to 4 cents per gallon by the end of the month, Lundberg says, because gasoline supplies are plentiful, growth in demand is weak, and refiners are ending their production of summer blend gas that’s designed to reduce pollution but is costlier to produce.

Cleveland airport system expected to better air traffic flow

CLEVELAND

A new navigation system that will begin operating later this month at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is designed to improve traffic flow.

The changes are part of a Federal Aviation Administration project to improve air-traffic coordination throughout the region.

The project covers airports in Cleveland and Detroit and 10 smaller airports in the area.

Cleveland.com reports the new system in Cleveland will change from ground-based navigation to more efficient satellite-based navigation. The FAA says travelers might not see differences in flying, but it does expect an increase in on-time flights.

