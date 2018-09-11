Boardman students plant tree to honor 9/11 heroes

BOARDMAN — Stadium Drive Elementary School students gathered this morning at the new Boardman fire station to plant a tree in honor of Patriot Day.

Members of the Boardman fire and police departments were in attendance, and the high school pep band played during the ceremony.

The event has taken previously place at the elementary school, but was moved to the new fire station this year to honor the safety forces who died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

The station is also the future site of a memorial for first responders.

“In all the tragedy, it’s important for these children to realize the heroes and to know that police and firefighters and first responders are here to protect them,” said Michael Zoccali, principle at Stadium Drive.