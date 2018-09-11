Boardman high-schooler arrested for bringing knife to school
BOARDMAN — Township police responded to allegations Monday morning that a Boardman high-school student brought a weapon to school, according to police reports.
Principal Cindy Fernback told police that she learned of a video posted to social media in which a 14-year-old student was holding a pistol and several cellphones. According to the police report, the female student claims in the video she had stolen the items.
Fernback instructed two associate principals to remove her from class and search her belongings.
During the search, police located a steak knife and five cellphones.
The student was arrested on a charge of illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone. She is in the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center. The knife and cellphones were placed into evidence.
