Agenda Wednesday

ABC Water and Storm Water District trustees, 4 p.m., Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St., Boardman.

City of Canfield, 6 p.m., town-hall meeting to inform the public of upcoming charter amendments on the November ballot, CHS auditorium, 100 Cardinal Drive, Canfield.

Crestview school board, 5 p.m., Performing Arts Center, 44100 Crestview Road, Columbiana.

Eagle Joint Fire District, 7 p.m., 33 W. Liberty St., Hubbard.

Girard Board of Appeals, 6 p.m., mayor’s office, conference room, city hall, 100 W. Main St., Girard.

Poland Township trustees, 6 p.m., Western Reserve Joint Fire District Station 93, 2040 S. Hubbard Road, Lowellville.

Springfield Township trustees, 10 a.m., special meeting regarding negotiations, township administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., regular meeting, township administration building.

Struthers City Council, 6:15 p.m., caucus, Room 11; 7 p.m., regular meeting, council chambers, Room 10, city hall, 6 Elm St., Struthers.

Village of Lordstown Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., council chambers, administration building, 1455 Salt Springs Road, Lordstown.

Warren City Council, 5:15 p.m., caucus; 6 p.m., regular meeting, municipal building, 141 South St. SE, Warren.

Western Reserve Joint Fire District trustees, 7:30 p.m., fire station No. 93, 2074 S. Hubbard Road, Lowellville.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.