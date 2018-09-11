2 report being shot at

YOUNGSTOWN

Two people said they were shot at after pulling into the wrong driveway along South Schenley Avenue early Sunday.

Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 100 block of South Schenley on the West Side.

Joseph P. Kopnitsky, 28, of South Schenley, and a woman who were returning from a Mahoning Avenue bar – after Kopnitsky fought with the woman’s boyfriend – said they intended to arrive at a home in the 100 block of South Schenley but instead pulled into a nearby driveway in the 200 block.

An unidentified assailant fired several shots at their vehicle, according to the report. The two in the vehicle were not injured. The woman’s car, however, was struck with eight bullets, the report states. Police noted Kopnitsky’s house bears several bullet holes from a previous incident, according to the report.

While being interviewed by a police officer, Kopnitsky reportedly became belligerent, stating the officer wasn’t working to catch the shooter. The man then called 911 multiple times to report being shot at.

Kopnitsky was arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and misusing 911, booked into the Mahoning County jail and released later that day.

Accused of pointing gun

MINERAL RIDGE

Frederick R. Stone, 71, of Salt Springs Road was arraigned Monday in Niles Municipal Court on felonious assault, inducing panic and domestic violence after police accused him of pointing a gun at his wife’s head Sunday.

Stone remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond, and not-guilty pleas were entered.

Weathersfield police said they were called at 5:28 p.m. to a neighbor’s house where Stone’s wife had gone after the incident.

She said her husband pointed the handgun at her head and throat. A person at the neighbor’s house said Stone and his wife were intoxicated, according to police.

The victim said it began as an argument over Stone complaining about the cleanliness of their home and lateness of their meal. Stone came out of his house and was arrested.

Facing assault charges

GIRARD

A man faces assault charges after police said he broke a man’s bones Sunday morning on Hazel Street, according to a police report.

Richard Mohn, 31, of Girard admitted to police he beat the victim up and claimed he was serving justice.

The victim told police the fight began when Mohn accused him of being a rapist and began hitting him. The injuries were so severe the victim will need surgery, the report said. Bond was set at $50,000 Monday at the Girard Municipal Court.

Inmate is charged

MERCER, PA.

Pennsylvania authorities have charged a state prison inmate with the death of a 59-year-old Sharon man killed more than two years ago.

Christopher L. Shelatree, 42, who is incarcerated in a Mercer, Pa., prison, is charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, aggravated assault, robbery and several other felony charges, according to a release from the Pennsylvania State Police.

He’s accused of killing Joseph C. DiFrischia, 59, of Sharon, in April 2016.

Shelatree was arraigned Monday and committed to the Mercer County Jail without bond.

YSU natatorium open

YOUNGSTOWN

The Beeghly Natatorium at Youngstown State University is open again after an extensive renovation project.

Improvements include an all new mechanical system, decking, ceiling tiles, lighting and a fresh coat of paint all around.

The overhaul is the most extensive upgrades – costing $1.75 million – to the pool area since Beeghly opened in the 1970s. The new and improved natatorium, home to the YSU swimming and diving team, officially opens to the campus with open swim times for YSU students, faculty and staff starting Monday. Open swims are 6 to 8 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:15 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

NEOMED exceeds its $40 million goal

ROOTSTOWN

Nearly three years after NEOMED launched the public phase of “Shine On,” its largest and most comprehensive fundraising effort ever, the university had a celebration to announce it met and exceeded its $40 million goal.

During the One Shining Evening Gala, in the new Center Grand Ballroom, NEOMED revealed with all the requisite pomp and circumstance for a celebration that it had raised $44,014,352, surpassing its goal by more than 10 percent.