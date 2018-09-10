Weathersfield man arraigned on assault charge

MINERAL RIDGE — Frederick R. Stone, 71, of Salt Springs Road was arraigned today in Niles Municipal Court on felonious assault, inducing panic and domestic violence after police accused him of pointing a gun at his wife’s head Sunday.

Stone remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond, and not- guilty pleas were entered.

Weathersfield police said they were called at 5:28 p.m. to a neighbor’s house where Stone’s wife had gone after the incident.

She said her husband pointed the handgun at her head and throat. A person at the neighbor’s house said Stone and his wife were intoxicated.

The victim said it began as an argument over Stone complaining about the cleanliness of their home and lateness of their meal. Stone came out of his house and was arrested.