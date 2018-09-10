Trump administration plans to shutter Palestinian office
Associated Press
By KEN THOMAS, Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. plans to close the Palestine Liberation Organization office in Washington in its latest show of support for the U.S-Israel relationship.
National Security Adviser John Bolton was expected to discuss the plans in a speech Monday, saying the Trump administration wouldn't keep the office open "when the Palestinians refuse to take steps to start direct and meaningful negotiations with Israel," according to prepared remarks.
The Palestinians say U.S. officials have notified them their mission will be closed, the latest in a series of American blows to the Palestinians.
This follows moves by President Donald Trump to end funding for the United Nations agency that helps Palestinian refugees, slash U.S. aid for projects in the West Bank and Gaza and cut funding to hospitals in Jerusalem that serve Palestinians.
