TJX injunction hearing is Tuesday in Warren

WARREN — An injunction hearing regarding a proposed HomeGoods distribution center in Lordstown is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday before Judge Peter Kontos of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

A lawsuit challenging House Bill 292, which expedited a referendum on zone changes that were approved for the project, was filed by numerous Lordstown residents.

Judge Kontos previously denied the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary restraining order on the project. He will hear final arguments Tuesday on whether to approve or deny a permanent injunction.