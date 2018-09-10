State accepts Summit corrective action plan

The Ohio Department of Education approved a corrective action plan from Summit Academy Secondary School,2800 Shady Run Road. In March, the ODE found the charter school non-compliant in 11 areas, citing a lack of a formal curriculum, classes taught without licensed teachers in the room, inaccurate individualized education plans for students with disabilities and lack of proper assessments and accommodations for students with disabilities. On Monday, Summit Academy Management spokesperson Jeff La Rue announced that the corrective action plan had been sent and accepted by the state.

