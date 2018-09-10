Shots fired at vehicle along South Schenley Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN — Two people said they were shot at after pulling into the wrong driveway along South Schenley Avenue early Sunday morning.

City police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 100 block of South Schenley Avenue, according to a Youngstown Police Department report.

Joseph P. Kopnitsky, 28, of South Schenley Avenue, and a woman who were returning from a Mahoning Avenue bar — after Kopnitsky fought with the woman’s boyfriend — said they intended to arrive at a home in the 100 block of South Schenley but instead pulled into a nearby driveway in the 200 block.

An unknown assailant fired several shots at their vehicle, according to the report. The two in the vehicle were not injured. The woman’s car, however, was struck with eight bullets, the report states. Police noted Kopnitsky’s house bears several bullet holes from a previous incident, according to the report.

While being interviewed by a city police officer, Kopnitsky reportedly became belligerent, stating the officer wasn’t working to catch the shooter. The man then called 911 multiple times to report being shot at.

Kopnitsky was ultimately arrested on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and misusing 911, booked into the Mahoning County jail and released later that day. He was set for arraignment today in Youngstown Municipal Court.