Sesame Street Live coming to Covelli Centre
YOUNGSTOWN — "Sesame Street Live: Let’s Party" will come to Covelli Centre on Nov. 29 for two shows, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Tickets are $17, $22, $27, $30, $34, $42 and $52 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com, by phone at 800-745-3000 and at the Covelli box office.
An online pre-sale will take place from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Use the password “Covelli.”
Sesame Street Live: Let’s Party is a new and interactive show for children.
