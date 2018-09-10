Scheduled guests Tuesday on Vindy Talk Radio with Louie B. Free

YOUNGSTOWN — These guests are scheduled to appear from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday on Louie B. Free’s “Brainfood from the Heartland” internet radio broadcast heard on Vindy Talk Radio.

They are City Councilwoman Lauren McNally, D-5th; Rob Kearns, Chaney High School principal; and Sara Coinin on Frisky Ferrets, Fuzzies & Feathered Friends Rescue & Sanctuary, who also will discuss her work with the organization Be My Eyes, whose goal is to make the world more accessible to people who are blind or have a low level of vision.

Also, the host will talk about the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks in New York City, the Pentagon and in western Pennsylvania, and Bogdan Dzakovic returns. He is a former undercover security agent on the Federal Aviation Administration’s elite Red Team, a Transportation Security Administration employee, and author of “Fortress of Deceit: The Story of a 9/11 Whistleblower.”