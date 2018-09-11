Poland Village hears of Water Street sewer woes
POLAND
With a subject as complex as sewage infrastructure, it’s nearly impossible to determine where the buck stops. That notion was evident in the tension during the Poland Village meeting tonight to discuss the flooding issues on Water Street.
Representatives from Manoning County, village council, state legislature and the community attended Monday’s meeting.
In the aftermath of the Aug. 10 rain, Karen and Jerry Stare cleaned sewage backup out of their basement for the third time since 2011.
“We live on Sewer Street,” Jerry said.
Read MORE in Tuesday's VINDICATOR.
