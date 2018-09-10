Patient slams YFD responder’s head in car door
YOUNGSTOWN — A city firefighter reported his head was slammed in a car door by a belligerent patient late Sunday night.
Firefighters responded just before midnight Sunday to the 500 block of North Belle Vista Avenue on reports of a man who may have been having a heart attack, according to a city police report.
The firefighter said he helped the patient, who was “yelling, screaming and shouting obscenities at everyone,” into a vehicle to be transported to the hospital, according to the report. Once in the vehicle, the patient forcefully slammed the car door on the firefighter’s head.
The firefighter said he was “knocked out and ... instantly dizzy.”
Youngstown Fire Department transported him to Northside Regional Medical Center for an evaluation.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 27, 2018 12:01 a.m.
YFD vacant house calls down for 2nd straight year
- June 6, 2018 12:02 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || Assault after loud music
- July 6, 2018 11:20 a.m.
Woman hit by car in Youngstown while trying to find stolen vehicle
- December 30, 2016 midnight
Austintown police respond to two overdoses
- April 23, 2018 9:19 a.m.
YFD fights two city arsons
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.