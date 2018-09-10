Patient slams YFD responder’s head in car door

YOUNGSTOWN — A city firefighter reported his head was slammed in a car door by a belligerent patient late Sunday night.

Firefighters responded just before midnight Sunday to the 500 block of North Belle Vista Avenue on reports of a man who may have been having a heart attack, according to a city police report.

The firefighter said he helped the patient, who was “yelling, screaming and shouting obscenities at everyone,” into a vehicle to be transported to the hospital, according to the report. Once in the vehicle, the patient forcefully slammed the car door on the firefighter’s head.

The firefighter said he was “knocked out and ... instantly dizzy.”

Youngstown Fire Department transported him to Northside Regional Medical Center for an evaluation.