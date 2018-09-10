No fear: Ohio Statehouse ready for Halloween season tours
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Statehouse is preparing for its annual ghostly celebration of state history and legend.
Ticket sales are underway for the Haunted Statehouse tours, featuring staff members and costumed volunteers leading visitors on a family-friendly excursion through the state capital's dimly lit limestone corridors.
This year's event includes an updated tour route, new stories and what the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board calls "recently found evidence of paranormal activity" in the building.
Tours take place on Fridays and Saturdays during the last two weekends of October. They depart every half hour between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children under the age of 12 and must be pre-ordered. The event is considered appropriate for ages 9 and older.
