New Dollar General opens in Warren

WARREN — A new Dollar General along North River Road is open for business.

The new location, at 4680 North River Road, is set for a ceremonial grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday, which will feature special deals and prizes.

The first 50 adults shoppers that day will receive $10 gift cards. The first 200 will go home with Dollar General tote bags and product samples.

Dollar General stores typically employ up to 10 people, according to a news release. To apply, visit the “Career” page on DollarGeneral.com.