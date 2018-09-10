McGuffey School closed today

Youngstown

William Holmes McGuffey Elementary School in Youngstown will be closed for students today, the district announced Sunday.

Roof repairs will be made to the building Monday, Denise Dick, schools’ spokeswoman said. Teachers and staff, however, should report to work at the school, she added.

Crash hurts Howland police officer

HOWLAND

A Howland police officer was sent to the hospital after his police cruiser was hit by another vehicle Sunday afternoon.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Warren Barracks, the Howland officer was driving north on state Route 46 in the left lane preparing to turn left onto state Route 82. The other vehicle was traveling south on Route 46, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

According to OHSP officers, the southbound car ran a red light and crashed into the Howland police cruiser. The OSHP said the police officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries, and the driver of the southbound car was cited for failure to stop at a red light.

OVI checkpoint nets 4 citations

Youngstown

An OVI checkpoint in Youngstown netted four citations and two misdemeanor arrests Saturday night from nearly 500 vehicles passing through it. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and Youngstown Police Department conducted an Operating a Vehicle Impaired checkpoint and saturation patrol on Saturday night.

The checkpoint took place at Worthington Street and U.S. Route 422. A total of 482 vehicles passed through the checkpoint that ran from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Six vehicle were diverted from the checkpoint to a diversion area for further investigation. Two citations were issued for driving under suspension. Two citations were issued for failing to wear a seatbelt. Three misdemeanor arrests were made for possession of drugs.

Warren council to act on lease

WARREN

When Warren City Council returns from its August break Wednesday, it will consider legislation to allow the mayor and safety service director to enter into a contract to lease vacant space in the city’s Government Services Building, 258 E. Market St., formerly known as the Gibson Building.

City officials have talked to an entity interested in leasing space on the second floor, said Cheryl Safford, the Warren council member sponsoring the legislation.

The Women Infants and Children program, which currently rents space on the second floor, is not leaving, Saffold said.

Another piece of legislation on the agenda is a resolution to support the efforts of Warren Municipal Court to establish a medical assistance treatment program to aid individuals with an opiate addiction.

‘Rock Gardening’ lecture at Fellows

YOUNGSTOWN

A lecture titled “Rock Gardening: Reimagining a Classic Style for Today’s Garden” will take place at Fellows Riverside Gardens from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20.

Joseph Tychonievich will share images of rock gardens to get you inspired, the basic principles of creating rock gardens, and an introduction to some of the most beautiful and easy to grow rock garden plants to get you started.

The lecture is offered through the John S. & Doris M. Andrews Memorial Lecture Series and is a free public event. Registration is requested, not required. To learn more or to register, contact the Gardens at 330-740-7116 or visit www.millcreekmetroparks.org.

‘Wings of Love’ photo exhibit opens

YOUNGSTOWN

Mill Creek MetroParks presents “Wings of Love” by local photographer Pamela Cohen. The exhibit is now on display in the Weller Gallery at Fellows Riverside Gardens. The artist has selected works featuring portraits of large wading birds such as herons, egrets, roseate spoonbills and wood storks in their natural habitats in South Carolina and Florida.

The free exhibit is on display through Oct. 3 during normal hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

Visitors can meet the artist there from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.