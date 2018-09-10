McGuffey Elementary in Youngstown reopens Tuesday


September 10, 2018 at 3:29p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

McGuffey Elementary, which was closed today because water in some classrooms, will reopen Tuesday.

Some classrooms will combine to ensure students won’t be in the areas that experienced the heavy water.

Several classrooms were soaked over the weekend because of leaks in the roof and the steady rainfall.

Repairs are continuing.

