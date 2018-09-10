McGuffey Elementary in Youngstown reopens Tuesday
YOUNGSTOWN
McGuffey Elementary, which was closed today because water in some classrooms, will reopen Tuesday.
Some classrooms will combine to ensure students won’t be in the areas that experienced the heavy water.
Several classrooms were soaked over the weekend because of leaks in the roof and the steady rainfall.
Repairs are continuing.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 1, 2016 10:55 p.m.
Mayor answers election questions from 2nd-graders at McGuffey
- December 29, 2016 midnight
McGuffey student dies suddenly
- September 9, 2018 6:02 p.m.
McGuffey Elementary in Youngstown to be closed Monday
- October 22, 2016 12:06 a.m.
McGuffey Society honors food bank founder
- February 21, 2017 3:20 p.m.
Tyler History Center in downtown Youngstown closed Thursday, reopens Tuesday
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.