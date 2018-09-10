Man faces charges after victim beaten Sunday morning


September 10, 2018 at 11:51a.m.

GIRARD — A man faces assault charges after police said he broke a man's bones on Hazel Street Sunday morning, according to a police report.

Richard Mohn, 31, of Girard admitted to police he beat the victim up and claimed he was serving justice.

The victim told police the fight began when Mohn accused him of being a rapist and began hitting him.

The injuries were so severe that the victim will need surgery, the report said.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000