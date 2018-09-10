LaTanya Foster and Marvin Johnson Sr., light candles to celebrate their wedding at Heavenly Place
LaTanya Foster and Marvin Johnson Sr., light candles to celebrate their wedding at Heavenly Place Church of God in Christ in Youngstown.
- September 9, 2018 9:17 p.m.
Youngstown residents, recipients of life-saving organ transplants, marry
- September 10, 2018 12:05 a.m.
The ceremony was Sunday Sept. 9 was at Heavenly Place Church of God in Christ
