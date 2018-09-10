Hot, dry summer bringing fewer cases of Lyme disease
Associated Press
New England’s hot summer might be helping keep the ticks that carry Lyme disease at bay.
The states are still totaling the number of Lyme cases from the summer months, and there will likely be more in the fall. But preliminary indicators show the disease abating, and public health authorities say they are finding fewer deer ticks in the environment.
Maine had shown a steady increase in Lyme cases, including a jump of 23 percent to more than 1,850 last year. But the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention says Lyme cases for May, June and July were below long-term averages.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 12, 2017 midnight
Ohioans warned of Lyme disease threat
- July 13, 2017 12:08 a.m.
Tiny ticks, mosquitoes big-time risks to health throughout summer
- November 13, 2017 midnight
Watch out for ticks, Ohio agencies warn
- July 12, 2017 10:55 p.m.
Ticks, mosquitos more than just nuisances in NE Ohio
- April 20, 2017 midnight
Ticks and tick-borne diseases
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.