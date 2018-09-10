Heavy rains bring floods to parts of Valley

Staff report

VIENNA

Heavy rains all day Sunday and this morning have caused sporadic flooding throughout the Mahoning Valley. Serious flooding was reported in Warren on Sunday night.

The National Weather Service Sunday issued a flash flood watch for the Mahoning Valley through this morning, including for the cities of Youngstown and Warren. A flash-flood warning was in effect until about 3 a.m.

A flash flood is defined as any flood that develops in less than six hours. A watch means conditions are favorable for such flooding.

Rain was expected to fall consistently through this morning with wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. More showers are possible early Tuesday. More than 3 inches is expected.

The intersection of Pine and Burton streets Southeast in Warren suffered serious flooding Sunday.

The Trumbull County 911 Center reported that the water was so deep, it inundated barriers put up to close that section of the streets.

Girard police reported receiving calls of sporadic flooding around the city and wind-related power outages caused by downed tree limbs.

According to Andrew DiPaolo, meteorologist for 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, flooding would continue to be a high risk through this morning, especially along the Ohio River at Wellsville and East Liverpool.

Low visibility on roadways and ponding on roads are also risks from the rainfall through this morning.

Nearly 2,000 Ohio Edison customers in Columbiana County were without power Sunday morning, but electricity was restored by about 1 p.m. for all be about 62 customers.

Areas hardest hit were Fairfield Township, New Waterford and Unity Township. Power was restored shortly after 1 p.m. for most, with the exception of roughly 62 still affected.

As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, First Energy reported 55 customers without power in Columbiana County, 328 in Mahoning County, and 725 in Trumbull County.

As of Sunday evening, storm drains in a Boardman parking lot which serves Walmart, Lowes and DSW, were overflowing because of the heavy rainfall and spewing up goldfish instead of accepting rainwater, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

A family in the parking lot was attempting to rescue fish from the drains.

Today’s high temperature is forecast in the upper 60s. Warmer and more dry conditions are forecast for later in the week.