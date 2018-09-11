Girard council hears about sewage backup on Liberty Street

GIRARD

Donna Stasko of Liberty Street addressed the Girard council Monday night about a sewage backup problem at her home.

On the evening of Labor Day, she said she came home to a couple inches of wastewater in her basement from sewage backup.

Everything in her basement was ruined and she was stuck with a large bill, even though she has insurance, she said.

Mayor James Melfi said he was in that neighborhood recently talking to residents about the issue, and because those houses are in low lying regions they are more susceptible to flooding issues.

He said the city is looking into the matter to determine if there is a permanent solution and will do a telescopic study of the pipes to see if there is blockage.

Two new Girard policemen will be sworn in at the next meeting on Sept. 24.

Councilwoman Lily Martuccio announced there will be a Girard Chamber of Commerce meeting Sept. 19 at the Royal Gardens from 6 to 8 p.m.