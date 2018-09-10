FLOODING UPDATE: Portion of state Route 165 closed
Staff report
GREENFORD
The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting state Route 165 between U.S. Route 62 and State Route 46 is closed in Greenford due to flooding.
The detour is state Route 446 to state Route 46.
Sporadic reports of flooding are being reported throughout the Mahoning Valley in the wake of more than 3 inches of rain over the past 24 hours.
