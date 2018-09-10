Democratic Ohio treasurer candidate touts civil-rights focus
COLUMBUS (AP) — A state treasurer candidate in Ohio says he’d use his role as state investment chief to encourage a culture of diversity and a shift away from investing in for-profit prisons.
Democrat Rob Richardson is the only black candidate on Ohio’s November statewide ballot.
He said today at an appearance in Columbus that he wants to promote civil rights as treasurer. He says that includes working with and investing in companies that share similar values.
The 39-year-old Cincinnati attorney says he would encourage divestment from for-profit prisons and conduct a detailed cost analysis of Ohio’s criminal justice system.
His Republican opponent, state Rep. Robert Sprague, has called Richardson’s plans an overreach.
Richardson also supports a state issue on November’s ballot that would reduce penalties for many drug-related crimes.
