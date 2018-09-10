‘Cincy Strong’ T-shirts to benefit shooting victims and police

CINCINNATI

A local T-shirt company has produced a “Cincy Strong” shirt to benefit victims and first responders in the recent shooting that killed four people, including the gunman. Two more people were hospitalized.

Cincy Shirts co-owner Josh Sneed tells The Cincinnati Enquirer that the company expects to raise more than $10,000. It will work with Fifth Third Bancorp and the Cincinnati Police Department to distribute the proceeds.

He says this gives the business and patrons a way to help.

The gray shirts haves a message in “police blue” that incorporates the Fountain Square’s namesake fountain. It’s available in the company’s local stores and online.

Police have been trying to determine why 29-year-old Omar Enrique Santa Perez began shooting Sept.6 inside the Fifth Third Bank headquarters building.

Ohio celebrates state landmarks with special programs

COLUMBUS

The state is hosting an annual celebration of Ohio landmarks by offering special tours and events.

The Ohio History Connection created the Ohio Open Doors program two years ago to promote and inspire pride in the state’s heritage and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act.

This year’s Ohio Open Doors event runs through Sunday.

More than 200 organizations are hosting events around the state, including at a 214-year-old log house in Hamilton in southwestern Ohio, the 1920s-era Ohio Theatre in Columbus, and the McKinley Memorial in Canton.

Associated Press