Austintown man remains jailed as daughter's death investigated
AUSTINTOWN — A township man investigated in his 4-month-old daughter's homicide death will remain in jail on an unrelated charge.
Christian Sumpter, 25, of North Roanoke Avenue, appeared before County Judge David D'Apolito Monday afternoon on a second-degree felony count of felonious assault. He did not plead, as the charge will be bound over to the Common Pleas Court in Youngstown.
D'Apolito set Sumpter's bond at $150,000 or 10 percent cash or surety. Sumpter's attorney called that bond "excessive."
Sumpter's daughter, 4-month-old Adaleah Sumpter, died earlier this month after falling and striking her head at Sumpter's North Roanoke home.
Charges have yet to be filed in her death.
