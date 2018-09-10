Austintown man remains jailed as daughter's death investigated


September 10, 2018 at 1:41p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — A township man investigated in his 4-month-old daughter's homicide death will remain in jail on an unrelated charge.

Christian Sumpter, 25, of North Roanoke Avenue, appeared before County Judge David D'Apolito Monday afternoon on a second-degree felony count of felonious assault. He did not plead, as the charge will be bound over to the Common Pleas Court in Youngstown.

D'Apolito set Sumpter's bond at $150,000 or 10 percent cash or surety. Sumpter's attorney called that bond "excessive."

Sumpter's daughter, 4-month-old Adaleah Sumpter, died earlier this month after falling and striking her head at Sumpter's North Roanoke home.

Charges have yet to be filed in her death.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$419000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$525000