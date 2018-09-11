Austintown hires part-time parks department employee

AUSTINTOWN

Township trustees during a Monday meeting hired Carolina Spaulding as a part-time parks department employee, Trustee James Davis said. Her hourly wage was set at $11.78 per hour.

Trustee Douglas McGlynn reported call volume figures for the township police department — including an average 153 calls per day and a total 474 calls for this month — as evidence that the department is busy and deserving of the 3.2-mill levy measure that will appear on the November ballot, he said.

Trustee Kenneth Carano also highlighted the Austintown Democrats, a group now entering its 60th year, making it the oldest political club in six counties.