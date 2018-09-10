Agenda Tuesday


September 10, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Boardman Township trustees, 4:30 p.m., Field of Dreams, 410 McClurg Road.

Columbiana County Educational Service Center, 4:30 p.m., 38720 Saltwell Road, Lisbon.

Craig Beach Village Council, 7 p.m., municipal building, 2538 Grandview Road.

Ellsworth Zoning Commission, 6 p.m., fire hall, 6036 S. Salem-Warren Road.

Mahoning County Mental Health & Recovery Board Community Relations and Marketing Committee, noon, CSB building, 222 W. Federal St., second floor, suite 201, Youngstown.

Nominating Committee of the Board of Trustees of the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County, 8:30 a.m., main library meeting room.

Niles Civil Service Commission, 4:05 p.m., Niles City Building, conference room A, 34 W. State St.

Southington school board, 6 p.m., regular meeting, Southington schools library.

Trumbull County Planning Commission, 9 a.m., regular meeting, conference room, second floor, 185 E. Market St. NE, Warren.

Youngstown school board, 5:30 p.m., commons area of Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St.

