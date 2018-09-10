$1M bond set for man accused of rapes at Berlin Lake

RAVENNA — A man law enforcement believe committed two area rapes is in Portage County jail on $1 million bond.

Shawn Wendling, 37, of Hillsville, Pa., was arraigned on one count of rape this afternoon in Ravenna Municipal Court.

The charge stems from reported sexual assaults on Berlin Lake Trail on June 14 and Aug. 13.

He faces the prospect of more charges after the case is presented to a grand jury.

Wendling also is a person of interest in a rape that occurred in Poland Township Park Tuesday morning.

Investigators also connected Wendling to two similar attacks on June 14 and July 4 in Stark County.