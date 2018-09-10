$1M bond set for man accused of rapes at Berlin Lake
RAVENNA — A man law enforcement believe committed two area rapes is in Portage County jail on $1 million bond.
Shawn Wendling, 37, of Hillsville, Pa., was arraigned on one count of rape this afternoon in Ravenna Municipal Court.
The charge stems from reported sexual assaults on Berlin Lake Trail on June 14 and Aug. 13.
He faces the prospect of more charges after the case is presented to a grand jury.
Wendling also is a person of interest in a rape that occurred in Poland Township Park Tuesday morning.
Investigators also connected Wendling to two similar attacks on June 14 and July 4 in Stark County.
More like this from vindy.com
- September 7, 2018 10:20 a.m.
UPDATE | Man jailed in three attacks on women
- September 8, 2018 12:10 a.m.
Suspect connected to three rape cases arrested
- October 10, 2017 2:28 p.m.
Warren man held on $1M bond, faces rape charges
- September 7, 2018 10:55 p.m.
Poland cops arrest Hillsville, Pa., man in multiple rapes
- November 14, 2017 6:27 p.m.
Keion Stella jailed on $1.5M bond for rapes in both Trumbull, Mahoning counties
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.