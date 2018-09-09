Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The “Y Are You Running?” 5K run/walk for charity, hosted by the Youngstown State University Honors College, will be Sept. 30 on campus.

The professionally timed race will run throughout YSU’s campus and will provide runners/walkers a scenic tour of YSU. Start time is 9 a.m. in the YSU Watson and Tressel Training Site; check-in and day-of registration begins at 7:30. The event is open to the public.

Registration is open online and closes at noon Sept. 29. The cost to register is $18 and includes parking. Online registration is also available for an additional fee. Registration must be received by Sept. 17 to be guaranteed a T-shirt.

All profits from registration and sponsorships will be divided among the top male and female finishers, who will decide which charity in the five-county Mahoning Valley they each wish to donate their portion of the winnings. Top finishers will also be awarded a $50 cash prize. Additional prizes will be given out to the top finishers in each age bracket.

The event includes a free basket raffle for participants, and YSU President Jim Tressel will be present to kick off the event and guide leading runners throughout the course.

For information, visit runsignup.com/Race/OH/Youngstown/YAreYouRunning5k.