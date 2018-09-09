Valley under flash flood watch till Monday morning

Staff report

VIENNA

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Mahoning Valley through Monday morning, including for the cities of Youngstown and Warren.

A flash flood is defined as any flood that develops in less than six hours. A watch means conditions are favorable for such flooding.

Rain is expected to fall consistently through tonight with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Heavy rain is expected to continue through the Monday morning with a chance of showers early Tuesday.

Monday's high temperature is forecast in the upper 60s. Warmer and more dry conditions are forecast later in the week.