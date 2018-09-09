Valley under flash flood watch till Monday morning
Staff report
VIENNA
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for the Mahoning Valley through Monday morning, including for the cities of Youngstown and Warren.
A flash flood is defined as any flood that develops in less than six hours. A watch means conditions are favorable for such flooding.
Rain is expected to fall consistently through tonight with wind gusts up to 35 mph. Heavy rain is expected to continue through the Monday morning with a chance of showers early Tuesday.
Monday's high temperature is forecast in the upper 60s. Warmer and more dry conditions are forecast later in the week.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 5, 2017 1:05 p.m.
Rain prompts warnings near flood-prone northwest Ohio river
- February 26, 2018 midnight
Flooding woes ebb in Ohio
- February 27, 2018 midnight
Ohio River flooding expected to persist through this week
- August 4, 2018 midnight
Officials ask evacuees not to return yet over flooding fears
- July 25, 2018 10:15 a.m.
Flash flooding in Pa. leads to evacuations, amusement park closing
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.